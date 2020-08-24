Covid outbreaks in hospital, aged care

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

New Covid-19 outbreaks are being investigated at an aged care home, a truck manufacturer and Dandenong Hospital.

At least two residents and five staff members at Estia Health facility in Keysborough have tested positive.

According to a 21 August statement, the patients were transferred to hospital and the workers were self-isolating.

At Dandenong Hospital, two patients and a healthcare worker were infected as of 23 August.

Meanwhile, 21 Covid cases have been linked to Vawdrey Australia’s semi-trailer factory in Dandenong South.

Over the past seven days, there were 34 new cases in Greater Dandenong – down from the highest weekly rise of 99 on 10 August.

Accordingly, active cases have dropped substantially from 211 to 122 in the past week.

In Casey, there were 92 new cases for the week, but active cases dropped by nearly half from 346 to 182.

Statewide, Victoria’s active cases plummeted from 7414 infections to 4012 in the past week.

However over the same period, there were 1204 new cases and 81 further deaths. The state’s death toll rose to 415 – most from aged care.

Active cases in Victorian aged care dropped from 1999 infections to 1616.

The Estia home is the third Greater Dandenong aged-care centre infected with the virus.

Over the past week, the cluster at Outlook Gardens Aged Care in Dandenong North has swelled by six to 113 – 57 staff, 40 residents and 16 other contacts.

There are also 21 cases linked to Mercy Place Dandenong – 11 residents, eight staff and two other contacts.