‘Protest’ arrests in Dandenong Sth

Greater Dandenong mayor Jim Memeti has defended participants in what police have described as a “recurring protest” in Dandenong South.

A heavy police presence, which fined 11 people for breaching Covid-19 restrictions and arrested two men at George Andrews Reserve in the late afternoon of Monday 24 August, was a “bit heavy-handed”, Cr Memeti said.

Cr Memeti said the gatherings were not “anti-mask protests” as has been reported.

Rather, they were a lot of local people going for walks at the reserve and along Dandenong Creek at the same time, he said.

He conceded there was a lack of social distancing – in which people are only allowed to exercise in pairs.

“There’s just so many going out at the same time in such a big group.

“But they’re all wearing masks – it’s not people coming in from anywhere else, it’s just local people.

“It’s probably like they just want to get life back to normal.”

One of the arrests was captured on a viral social media post.

While filmed by an associate, the man was stopped by police at the reserve entrance and asked to show his mask and ID.

Without wearing a mask, the man questioned the police on the need for the long row of police cars, the Covid restrictions and why people were “stopped” from going to “local parks”.

Police later confirmed a 48-year-old Dandenong man was arrested at the scene and charged with incitement and breaching the Chief Health Officer’s directions.

He was bailed to appear at Dandenong Magistrates’ Court on 9 December.

A 27-year-old Dandenong man was arrested at the scene regarding “unrelated outstanding matters”.

Police are also investigating the “protest activity” from Tuesday 25 August, and considering issuing further fines.

Cr Memeti urged people not to stop exercising but just to ensure they’re wearing masks and keeping 1.5 metres from other exercising pairs.

He said the tightening lockdowns since March had been “tough”on people’s mental health.

“It’s very difficult for people. They have lost their jobs, they have reduced income, they can’t see their friends and family.

“People are trying to make the best of the situation.”

A Victoria Police spokesman said police would continue responding to the “protest” over coming days.

“Anyone planning to attend this protest would be blatantly breaching the Chief Health Officer’s directions and putting Victorian lives at risk.

“Be assured Victoria Police will be responding and will take appropriate action.

“We will have no hesitation in issuing $1,652 fines or making arrests on the day, if necessary.”

Greater Dandenong’s Covid cases climbed by 12 on 25 August, with five additional active cases.

There are now 117 active cases.

The cluster at truck manufacturer Vawdrey Australia in Dandenong South climbed to 35 cases.

The most significant outbreak in the council area is at Outlook Gardens aged care home, with 113 infections.