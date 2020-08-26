Dawn arrest: sawn-off, drugs found

-

A man has been arrested after allegedly found in possession of a sawn-off shotgun and meth in Market Street, Dandenong.

Police found the 34-year-old man allegedly loitering at a property in the street about 5am on Tuesday 25 August.

The man tried to flee before he was arrested, police say.

During a search of his car, police allegedly seized the gun, ammunition, a commercial quantity of methamphetamine, several other illicit drugs and $4500.

He was charged with multiple firearm and drug-related offence.

He was remanded to appear at Dandenong Magistrates’ Court at a later date.

This arrest was part of Victoria Police’s Operation Tidal in Casey, Greater Dandenong and Cardinia.