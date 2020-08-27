Protests ‘unsafe’: Premier

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

With fears of repeated protests in Dandenong South, Premier Daniel Andrews has declared them as “not lawful” and “unsafe” during Covid-19’s stage-4 lockdown.

“Protests are not something that should be happening no matter what the purpose or what the stated reason is,” he told a media conference on 27 August.

Police have warned of bolstering its response to an anticipated repeat protest from 5pm tonight after seven arrests and 21 fines of $1652 over three consecutive days.

Mr Andrews said the large gatherings were not in anyone’s interest.

“It just means it will take longer to get past this second wave.”

Dandenong MP Gabrielle Williams said the stage-4 restrictions were difficult and frustrating but “the best way to keep everyone safe is to follow the directions of the Chief Health Officer”.

“I have to say most of those in that pocket … of Dandenong South share those concerns and care about their families, their elderly parents and their children as well.”

After the “disturbing” scenes in recent days, Ms Williams says she contacted families and Greater Dandenong mayor Jim Memeti to find out the community’s concerns.

There were also offers of social and business assistance.

Ms Williams said it was also important to ensure access to “accurate information”.

“Unfortunately there has been a lot of deliberate misinformation being circulated.

“It’s important people only take advice from properly informed and credible sources, such as DHHS and the Chief Health Officer.”

Ms Williams was disturbed by “racist commentary” on social media about the incidents.

She “proudly represents” Australia’s most multicultural community, she said.

“It’s what makes us unique. I think it makes us an example to the rest of the world, so any commentary of that nature is not welcome, in my view.”

Victoria Police Chief Commissioner Shane Patton told 3AW on 27 August that police would put in more resources and “arrest more people” if there were repeat turnouts.

He said participants were “trying to get around” the Chief Health Officer’s directions – some being “anti-government” and “anti-police”, some “up to no good” and others “legitimately” protesting.

“They might not be happy with the lockdown … but the vast majority of the public is doing the right thing.

“If they turn up tonight, we’ll be there.”

In the past 24 hours, Covid-19 cases in Greater Dandenong rose by three. Active cases dropped by seven to 110.