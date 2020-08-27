Light at tunnel’s end

By Reverend Deacon George Piech Meat of St Mary's Parish Dandenong & Chaplain to the South Sudanese Catholic Community

As people of hope throughout our history, we believed that we will overcome this time of uncertainty.

As people who have experienced so many hardships throughout our history, let us remain hopeful that at the end of the tunnel there is a great light.

For the families who have lost their loved ones, here or back home, please be assured of my solidarity with you.

Even though I can’t visit you and support you in this difficult time, please be assured of my spiritual prayer with you and your family.

A time will come soon when we will gather again and celebrate a memorial service for all the lives lost during this lockdown.

Let us look after our young ones who missed so many opportunities this year due to this pandemic.

Let us assure them that things will go back to normal and help them in their journey of recovery.

Let us help one another and look after one another.

Let us join the wider community in solidarity in caring for the lonely and the vulnerable in our city.

Stay blessed and protected.