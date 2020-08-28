Trees felled by wild winds

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

Greater Dandenong SES received 35 callouts to large fallen trees and strom-damaged property on Thursday 27 August.

Soon after strong winds swept through at 5.30pm, four SES crews and about 20 volunteers were called into action.

They were expected to work through well into the next day to clear mainly trees from roads and private property, unit controller Daniel Cooksley said.

A fallen median-strip tree on Springvale Road – near Harold Road – in Springvale South has caused the closure of one lane in each direction.

Mr Cooksley said there had been no reported injuries or major property damage in the council area.

He urged people to call the appropriate authorities such as councils, power companies and the SES for assistance, and to stay well out of harm’s way.

As of 8.30am on 28 August, VICSES received more than 2100 calls. Three Victorians have died due to tree falls.

The most effected areas included Mt Evelyn (58 calls), Belgrave (55) and Croydon (45).

“Eighty-five percent of calls have been for felled trees with a further 10 per cent to respond to building damage,” a statement said.

For help, call the SES on 132 500.