Covid protests: Memeti urges ‘complete compliance’

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

Greater Dandenong mayor Jim Memeti has called for “calm and compliance” from residents in response to daily anti-lockdown protests.

His statement issued on 27 August was headed “Dandenong Protests” – a backdown from his assertion days earlier that the mass gatherings were not protests.

On 27 August, police arrested two men and issued 17 fines of $1652 in the Dandenong South area.

The streets were reportedly less congested than the swarm of at least 80 people in Kirkham Road the night before.

Since Monday 24 August, nine arrests and 48 fines have been issued by police in the area, including George Andrews Reserve.

A Victoria Police spokesperson said a 27-year-old man and a 43-year-old man, both from Dandenong, were arrested on 27 August for failing to provide identification for breaching the Chief Health Officer’s directions.

The 27-year-old was further charged with incitement.

Both men were bailed to appear at Dandenong Magistrates’ Court on 11 December.

Cr Memeti called for people to comply with the State Government’s stage-4 restrictions – which require mask wearing and limit outdoor exercise to pairs for one hour daily.

“I understand that people may be acting out of a sense of frustration with the current lockdown, but I urge them all to exercise, if they must, in complete compliance with the current restrictions in place.

“We must all accept that we are in this together and that we will only maintain the positive improvements that have been achieved by Victorians, if we all adhere to the restrictions.

“We have just over two weeks to go before these will be reviewed and it is important that we all stick together and see this challenging period through to the end.”

Cr Memeti said the council was working with police and community leaders to encourage protesters to “reconsider their actions and work towards a more positive outcome”.

Premier Daniel Andrews and Dandenong MP Gabrielle Williams have also called for compliance.

Ms Williams said it was also important to ensure access to “accurate information”.

“Unfortunately there has been a lot of deliberate misinformation being circulated.

“It’s important people only take advice from properly informed and credible sources, such as DHHS and the Chief Health Officer.”

The 3175 postcode, which includes Dandenong and Dandenong South, is the South-East’s Covid hotspot.

However, active cases have dramatically dropped in recent weeks. As of 28 August, there were 77 active cases, down from 137 two weeks ago.

“Anyone planning to attend this protest would be blatantly breaching the Chief Health Officer’s directions and putting Victorian lives at risk,” the police spokesperson said.

“Be assured Victoria Police will be responding and will take appropriate action.

“Those thinking of attending can expect to see a highly visible police presence in the Dandenong area to ensure the community is complying with stage four restrictions.

“We will have no hesitation in issuing $1,652 fines or making arrests on the day, if necessary.”