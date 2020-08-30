Ex-mayor won’t seek re-election

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

Long-serving Greater Dandenong councillor Youhorn Chea is retiring due to health concerns.

The four-time mayor and councillor for 23 years will bow out ahead of the October council elections.

Cr Chea, who fled from Cambodia’s ‘killing fields’ as a refugee, became the first Cambodian-born mayor in Australia in 2001.

He also served as mayor in 2007, 2012 and 2018.

A former social worker and current president of Cambodian Association of Victoria, Cr Chea said he’d had a long belief in serving the community.

“Not just for Cambodians, but for everyone – and for refugees because that’s my background.”

Cr Chea said he’d continue working in community welfare, particularly with many losing jobs and lives in Covid-19.

“Since the coronavirus, a lot of elderly people in the Cambodian community passed away and a lot of people have tried to contact the Cambodian Association.

“Some can’t do things by themselves, some have lost their jobs and others have come as overseas visitors and can’t return because their flights have closed.”

The CAV was assisting the stranded visitors applying to extend their expiring visas.

It was also providing multilingual information on Covid restrictions and health advice.