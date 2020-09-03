Covid-19: police station locked down

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

Dandenong police station was closed temporarily after three police custody officers tested Covid-positive on 1 and 2 September.

A Victoria Police spokesperson said the station’s custody area was blocked off and professionally deep-cleaned on both days.

“Other police personnel (were) asked to not attend during this time.

“All public areas such as the station foyer were also deep-cleaned as a precaution.”

The station had since re-opened after closing for deep-cleaning, the spokesperson said.

Victoria Police did not provide numbers of Dandenong police officers quarantined on “unplanned leave” due to the outbreak. This was due to “operational reasons”.

Statewide, less than 10 police officers and protective services officers were self-isolating after testing Covid-positive.

“The community can be assured that service delivery will remain unaffected during this time.”

The Department of Health and Human Services was tracing close contacts of the three custody officers.