Covid-19: Police station closed again

Dandenong police station has been closed to the public since Friday 4 September. 144741_50 Picture: GARY SISSONS

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

Dandenong police station has been again closed to the public until further notice after being linked to 11 active cases.

The indefinite closure took effect from Friday 4 September.

Narre Warren police station still provides a counter service, police advised.

The Department of Health and Human Services has classified the police station as a “high risk area”.

It issued official advice for visitors between 25 August and 3 September to be vigilant for Covid-19 symptoms.

Initially, the station closed then re-opened after three police custody officers tested Covid-positive on 1 and 2 September.

A Victoria Police spokesperson declined to say how many Dandenong police staff were quarantined as a result of a positive test or for precautions, due to “operational reasons”.

Statewide, less than 10 police officers and protective services officers were self-isolating after testing Covid-positive.

“The community can be assured that service delivery will remain unaffected during this time.”

The Department of Health and Human Services was tracing close contacts of the three custody officers.

 

