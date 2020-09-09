Covid-19 death toll revealed

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

Sixteen residents with Covid-19 have died in aged-care homes in Greater Dandenong, according to reported figures.

It’s just above a quarter of the 61 residents infected in the three homes – Outlook Gardens in Dandenong North, Mercy Place Dandenong and Estia Health Keysborough.

At Outlook Gardens, 10 residents have died out of 41 infected.

The South East region’s largest Covid cluster totals 116 cases – including 58 staff and 17 contacts.

Mercy Place Dandenong has recorded three deaths among 12 infected residents. A further nine staff and two contacts have also been infected.

Three residents have died out of eight infected at Estia Health Keysborough. A further 10 staff and three contacts have also tested Covid-positive.

According to a statement by Estia Health, the other five residents are in hospital.

“We wish to acknowledge the great anxiety COVID-19 has caused for our residents and their families.

“We are in frequent contact with residents’ families to update them of the situation and answer their questions.

“We are immediately informing residents, families and employees of both positive and negative test outcomes, as soon as test results are returned.”

The total case numbers and deaths at each Victorian home were released by the State Government to The Age.

Aged care residents comprise the vast majority of Victorians who have died with Covid-19. In total, at least 534 Victorians in aged care have died as of 8 September.

A further 11 Victorians have died in the past 24 hours, bringing the state’s death toll to 694. In the same period, 76 new cases were reported – a steep rise from the 41 on the day before.

In the meantime, Dandenong police station remains closed as its Covid cluster rose to 13 active cases.

There were also 12 active cases linked to Dandenong South manufacturer Vawdrey Australia.

Over the past week up to 8 September, Greater Dandenong’s active cases have dropped from 92 to 52. There were 24 new cases in the council area.

In Casey, active cases eased from 130 to 87 over the same period. There were 32 new cases.

Melbourne’s active-case hotspots are in the north and west: Brimbank (205), Wyndham (203), Melton (111) and Moreland (107).