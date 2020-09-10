Covid-19: Second probe at meatworks

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

A possible second Covid outbreak has been reportedly linked to a Dandenong South abattoir.

The Australian Meat Group factory was announced as one of the four latest workplaces being investigated for Covid cases by the Department of Health and Human Services.

It’s more than a month since at least three cases were linked to the plant in late July-early August.

Meanwhile as of 9 September, active cases linked to Dandenong police station flattened from 13 to 12.

The DHHS-listed “high-risk area” remains closed to the public since 4 September.

Any visitors to the station between 25 August and 3 September are officially advised to be alert for Covid symptoms.

The active infections linked to truck manufacturer Vawdrey Australia in Dandenong South also dropped from 12 to 10.

In the Dandenong 3175 postcode, there were five new cases on 9 September.

There are a total of 24 active cases in the postcode, which spans Dandenong North and Dandenong South.

While Victorian active cases dropped by 74, Greater Dandenong’s tally rose by one to 53.