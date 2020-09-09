EPA fines soil treatment plant

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

A contaminated-soil treatment plant in Dandenong South has been fined by the state’s pollution watchdog for unauthorized building works.

The Renex Group thermal treatment facility at Ordish Road had failed to obtain works approval for a storage shed, a 1.4-MegaLitre tank and a filtration system, the Environment Protection Authority Victoria stated on 9 September.

“The Works Approval process is there to make sure that proposed works are adequately assessed and environmental risks can be addressed prior to construction and installation of new systems,” EPA regional manager Marleen Mathias said.

“It gives EPA the power to apply legally enforceable conditions to the project design to protect the environment and the community.”

Renex was fined $8261 for the breach. It has the right to have the infringement reviewed or to have it heard by a court.

EPA officers will monitor the site and take further compliance action, if necessary, the EPA stated.

Under its EPA licence, Renex Group treats up to 70,000 tonnes of contaminated soil per year.

It is licensed to store up to 20,000 tonnes of contaminated soil and 22,000 litres of prescribed industrial waste liquids and convert it into re-useable material.

Prior to the plant’s opening, Greater Dandenong Council rejected a building works permit for the plant.

The Victorian Civil and Administrative Tribunal however overturned the decision.