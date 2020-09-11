Lockdown defiers take court action

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

In defiance of Covid shutdown rules, locks have been illegally broken “on a daily basis” on the multi-sport courts at Dandenong Park.

The council had kept the courts locked as well as shutting skate parks, barbecues and playgrounds in keeping with the stage-4 lockdown.

But since August, the council had received word that “enthusiastic users” were illegally breaking the locks to get inside the courts – just across the road from the judicial court and police station precinct.

On a daily basis, council officers were responding quickly to “secure” the courts, Greater Dandenong Council’s business, engineering and major projects director Paul Kearsley.

“This issue was referred to Victoria Police to conduct more patrols around the area and to enforce the State Covid-19 restrictions.

“Council does not enforce these restrictions.”

As of Monday 14 September, all council playgrounds and barbecues will re-open in line with Covid restrictions’ easing.