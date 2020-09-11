‘We’ve got this’: our brave on the frontline

Dandenong Hospital''s Mandi Brearley, Lisa Schliefert, Beck Yates, Anton Musiienko and Kayla de Silva stand strong six months into Covid restrictions. 215296_01 Picture: GARY SISSONS

-

Six months since Covid stage one, the people said to be part of the frontline are still standing tall.

Dandenong Hospital staff are masked up and shielded in PPE each day to care for our ill against the ‘invisible enemy’.

While cases are dropping, this smiling, resilient crew have shared a message for us not to let our guards down.

The slogans remain the same since the pandemic struck hard in March: Got symptoms, get tested; stay home and stay safe, and clean your hands.

Our health and theirs are in our hands.

 

