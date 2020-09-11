Burn-off ban fires debate

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

A local law that possibly outlaws backyard chimineas and fire-pits should be overturned, says a Greater Dandenong councillor.

Maria Sampey was sparked into action by an ‘Open Air Fires’ notice in the council’s The City newsletter.

The notice stated that backyard burn-offs, including incinerators, open air fires and firepits, were not allowed without a permit.

Cr Sampey says the council’s rules needed to be reviewed to allow alfresco fireplaces for socialising and entertainment.

Under her proposed notice of motion, the exemption would not apply on Fire Ban Days.

“It’s got to change with the times,” Cr Sampey said.

“This local law of burning of solid wood or charcoal in chimineas, fire pits in steel bowls and other devices have been outlawed in the Local Law since 2011.

“Residents of the City of Greater Dandenong have just realised that it is an offence to light these devices even in private or controlled atmosphere whilst entertaining.”

She says council officers argued that the law had never been applied for chimineas or fire pits.

“If the local laws people say they’ve never applied it, then why have it?”

Greater Dandenong city planning, design and amenity director Jody Bosman said the local law didn’t apply to residential barbecues solely for cooking food.

But barbecues at residential properties could not be used to burn rubbish, nor create excessive or offensive smoke, Mr Bosman said.

They must be more than one metre from side or rear boundaries, and more than three metres from the front of the property.

Only gas or electric barbecues were allowed on total fire ban days, he said.