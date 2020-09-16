Go nuts for National Peanut Day

Dandenong Market has gone nuts for National Peanut Day!

To mark the nuttiest occasion on the calendar – Sunday 13 September – Dandenong Market joined forces with much-loved stall Peanut Market with a special competition for market-goers.

To celebrate, Peanut Market is offering the chance to win 12 months’ supply of their delicious preservative and additive-free Australian peanut butter. And for passionate peanut lovers, yes – both crunchy or smooth are available!

Whether you love peanut butter in something sweet, something savoury, or as a home-spa treatment, this competition is for you!

The competition begins Sunday 13 September 2020 and the lucky winner will be drawn on Sunday 27 September 2020. To enter, visit www.dandenongmarket.com.au/go-nuts-this-national-peanut-day/

Need some inspiration? Find the perfect peanut recipes to trial during lockdown at www.dandenongmarket.com.au/news/go-nuts-for-peanut-butter-this-national-peanut-day/