Home fire in Noble Park Nth

-

A unit in Lawrence Crescent, Noble Park North has been damaged by fire early on Wednesday, 16 September.

Fire Rescue Victoria and CFA crews were called to the blaze about 1.53am.

Four pumpers from Noble Park and Dandenong brought the fire under control about 20 minutes later.

Nearby residences, including three surrounding units, were undamaged, a CFA spokesperson said.

Fire investigators are examining the cause of the blaze, he said.

A smoke alert was issued by Vic Emergency at 2.52am.

The fire was extinguished at 3.34am.