Chisholm’s $6.8m upgrade

Chisholm Dandenong’s 36 year old buildings will receive an upgrade as part of a statewide TAFE maintenance blitz.

The campus will receive more than $6.8 million to reconfigure and refurbish its trade areas in buildings J, K, L, U and P and to establish Dandenong Trade Centre.

The refurbishments include a dedicated student lounge in Building F with “holistic, wraparound support” to help keep students engaged in study, strengthen employability and reduce attrition rates.

The Dandenong Trade Centre will have adaptive and flexible learning spaces.

In announcing the funding, Dandenong MP Gabrielle Williams said it was “great news for the students of Dandenong and will continue to ensure they are taught in the very best learning environments.”

Training, Skills and Higher Education Minister Gayle Tierney said the $55 million statewide blitz would rejuvenate TAFE facilities while keeping Victorians in work.

“Investing in TAFE is critical to our economic recovery.”