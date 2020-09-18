Alleged thieves at Waverley Gardens

-

Police are seeking two men who allegedly committed a series of thefts at Waverley Gardens shopping centre.

The pair allegedly stole items from a supermarket about 11.50am on Tuesday 4 August.

One of the alleged thieves returned to a black Mazda 3 sedan with stolen number plates.

He pulled up next to a victim’s car, smashed the front passenger window and stole the victim’s handbag, according to police.

The man was described as African appearance and about 195 centimetres.

He was wearing a dark jacket, green camouflage cargo pants, a dark beanie, striped scarf and dark shoes.

The accomplice had left the scene on foot. He was described as Caucasian appearance and about 170 centimetres.

He was wearing a grey and black hoodie, black tracksuit pants with white stripes on both legs, white runners, and a white disposable mask.

Any information to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or crimestoppersvic.com.au