‘Dangerous’ riders charged

Two motorcyclists have been charged over alleged high-speed, dangerous riding in Dandenong.

Police say that two motorbikes were observed ridden on the wrong side of the road and running red lights by the Police Airwing on Sunday, 20 September about 1.45pm.

The bikes also travelled on footpaths, forcing pedestrians to jump out of the way, police allege.

As local police units moved in, the male riders allegedly attempted to hide from the Airwing and run from police officers.

The pair were arrested and interviewed at Dandenong police station.

Both were charged with reckless conduct endangering life and traffic offences.

They will appear at court at a later date.