‘Safe place’ upgrades

Three multicultural community groups in Greater Dandenong have received more than $390,000 in State grants to upgrade their facilities.

Sruthi Laya Kendra received a $250,000 grant to create and fit out a theatre for cross-Indian music, drama and dance performances and digital workshops at the new Victorian Tamil Centre in central Dandenong.

A $44,000 grant was awarded to Wellsprings for Women to upgrade its centre’s community kitchen in Langhorne Street, Dandenong.

The kitchen is used for the group’s Cultual Cuisines program.

The Fiji Islamic Cultural Society of Victoria’s community hall in Hutton Street, Dandenong received $96,800 towards its upgrade.

The projects were among 36 in Victoria receiving $3.5 million from the Multicultural Community Infrastructure Fund and the Indian Community Infrastructure Fund.

Dandenong MP Gabrielle Williams said Dandenong’s proud record as the most multicultural region in Australia was “one of our greatest strengths”.

“This funding will not only provide new buildings and improved facilities for the local community, it will also create jobs when we need them most.”

Multicultural Affairs Minister Ros Spence said the funding would help create safe spaces for community members to come together in a “Covid-safe way once we reach the other side”.