Covid-19: Factory outbreaks caution

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

Two factories in Dandenong South have been added to the official “high-risk” Covid-19 locations list.

Visitors to DH Corrosion in Ordish Road on 17 September and FacadeX in Hammond Road on 17 and 18 September are advised to be vigilant for symptoms.

A further case has been added to the ‘Casey cluster’, which now stands at 44. There are 18 active cases.

Meanwhile on 24 September, Greater Dandenong’s case numbers were revised down one to 513.

Active cases have dropped one to 14, including seven in the 3175 Dandenong/Dandenong North/Dandenong South postcode and four in the 3171 Springvale Village/Sandown postcode.

Casey’s overall numbers rose by one overnight. Active cases dropped by two to 33.

Statewide, there were 12 new infections, including five linked to aged care.

Two women in their 80s and in aged care died with coronavirus in the past 24 hours. The state death toll is 773.

Over the past 14 days, the rolling average for diagnosed Covid cases in metro Melbourne is 26.7.

There are 532 active cases in Victoria, including 67 in hospital. Eight are in ICU.