Beating pandemic blues through craft

Refusing to become yet another cancelled event, the annual From Picture to Page Papercraft show is moving online, running a free three-day event on Facebook to help older Australians beat loneliness and stay in touch with the crafting community during the pandemic.

Creative director and host Michelle Brown invites Australians to join her and a bevy of talented craft retailers and guest artists for a free weekend of live interactive video demonstrations on Facebook.

Running from Friday 9 to Sunday 11 October, Michelle will chat with local and overseas guests as they share projects and explore new craft supplies for scrapbooking, art journaling, card making, stamping and much more.

Usually, more than 2,000 dedicated crafters from across Australia head to Melbourne’s Sandown Raceway each October to attend the three-day craft expo.

“This year, we’re running the entire expo on Facebook and making it free, to make it as easy as possible for Australians to attend,” Michelle says.

“Many people are living alone and struggling to find enthusiasm during the lockdown, so we hope bringing engaging demonstrations to them in their own homes can inspire them to start crafting again.

“With most of our crafting community aged over 65, many with chronic health conditions who are forced to stay at home during the pandemic, maintaining a connection to crafting online is more important than ever.”

The online expo is built on the back of Michelle’s successful Facebook and YouTube video series ‘P2PCrafts Presents’, with her team refining the approach to help technology-challenged craft retailers reach new audiences.

“Our vibrant crafting community tells us how our online videos have brought them a much-needed spark of joy during the lockdown, so we’re really excited to bring the From Picture to Page expo to Facebook so we can share it with all of Australia,” Michelle says.

For more information about the online craft show head to www.frompicturetopageandbeyond.com.au/sandown-online/ or find ‘P2PCrafts Presents’ on YouTube at www.youtube.com/c/FromPicturetoPagePapercraftsShow/videos