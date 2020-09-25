Change for the better

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

A South-East mens behaviour change group is riding to “give back” to charity as well as beat the Covid-19 lockdown blues.

Members of the Heavy METAL (Men’s Education Towards Anger & Life) Group are taking part in the Great Cycle Challenge in October.

A week before the event starts, the team has already raised more than $9000 towards childrens cancer research. They are ranked second in Australia.

The funds go to the Children’s Medical Research Institute, which is researching treatments and a cure.

Heavy METAL counsellor Dave Nugent said the idea sprung from the need to “do something positive and away from Covid”.

“The guys felt after making a change in their behaviour, they wanted to somehow give back.”

Mr Nugent has “dusted off” the bike which churned 200-kilometres during a Peter Mac fundraiser six years ago.

Though fit, his dormant leg muscles have felt the pinch ahead of riding 100 kilometres during October. Even under the severest Covid-19 restrictions, Mr Nugent would be able to cover the ground without riding more than the 5 kilometre daily limit from home.

Those interested can either join the cycling team or donate to the cause.

Details: https://greatcyclechallenge.com.au/Riders/DavidNugent/d