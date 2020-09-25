Pair charged with attempted murder

-

Two men have been charged with the attempted murder of a victim stabbed in Hammond Road, Dandenong in January.

The 19-year-old and 22-year-old from Dandenong were also charged with intentionally cause serious injury in circumstances of gross violence and intentionally cause serious injury.

The charges were laid by Greater Dandenong CIU detectives after an eight-month investigation into a group of men assaulting a man on Wednesday 29 January about 3.30pm.

The 24-year victim was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The men were expected to appear at Dandenong Magistrates’ Court on 25 September.