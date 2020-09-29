L-plate drink-driver impound

-

An alleged drink-driving L-plater has had his BMW impounded after being intercepted by police near the Springvale Junction.

The 29-year-old Noble Park man had been driving without headlights near Springvale Road and Princes Highway about 7.50pm on Sunday 27 September, police say.

He allegedly blew a 0.062 blood-alcohol reading – despite being subject to a zero blood-alcohol driving restriction.

His vehicle was not fitted with an interlock device. An interlock condition was imposed on the driver’s licence at the time, police say.

The driver was also allegedly not accompanied by a full licence holder and not displaying L-plates.

Greater Dandenong Highway Patrol officers impounded the BMW for 30 days at a cost of $950.

The man is expected to be charged on summons with driving offences.