Covid-19: Doveton, Springvale warnings

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

Three new locations in Doveton and Springvale have been listed as high-risk Covid-19 locations.

An infected person had spent 45 minutes in a Dan Murphy store in Princes Highway, Doveton on Sunday 27 September approximately between 12.30pm-3pm.

Continental Mart and Woolworths, both in Springvale, were visited by an infected shopper on the same day and time-period.

Anyone who visited the stores are advised to be vigilant for coronavirus symptoms over the next 14 days.

It was also revealed that an officer at Dandenong police station tested positive for Covid-19 during a saliva testing trial.

Jeroen Weimar, who is leading the Department of Health and Human Services’ Covid-testing program, said close contacts had been traced and isolated as a result.

The trial conducted more than 1000 tests in Bendigo, Spencer Street and Dandenong police stations, Mr Weimar said.

On 28 September, Premier Daniel Andrews was asked whether Dandenong police officers tested on Thursday 24 September were still awaiting results.

“No that’s not accurate,” Mr Andrews said, adding there was a 90 per cent turnaround of test results within 24 hours.

Meanwhile active cases in the clusters in Casey and a Springvale shared accommodation have stablised at 11 and 5 respectively.

The Casey cluster including families who visited each other in Hallam, Narre Warren South and Cranbourne North has been contained to 44 infections in eight households.

Communities surrounding the Casey cluster have turned out in greater numbers for testing as walk-up testing stations opened at Palm Plaza, Ross Reserve and Hallam Secondary College.

About 16,000 tests were recorded in Casey and Greater Dandenong in the past week.

“It shows the community response is very important … to get a wrap around this and contain it,” Mr Weimar said.

There were no new cases recorded in Greater Dandenong on 28 September. Active cases dropped from 14 to 12.

One new infection was detected in Casey. Active cases are now also 12.

On the same day, Victoria recorded five new cases and three deaths. The next day, the state announced 10 new cases and seven deaths.

The Victorian death toll is 794, including 624 in aged care.