CBD heart-starters

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

Free parking could be expanded through most of Dandenong’s CBD to help spark a business recovery, says Greater Dandenong incumbent mayor Jim Memeti.

In a survey by Star Journal, Dandenong Ward candidates were asked for their ideas of revitalising the town’s struggling ‘dead centre’ that’s fallen on harder times during the Covid-19 lockdown.

As a sign of overwhelming demand, the council’s Covid-19 business grants of up to $5000 has closed just two weeks after opening on 18 September.

The council also has plans to convert parking bays into dining areas in restaurant precincts such as Afghan Bazaar in Thomas Street, Dandenong.

It will allow eateries to serve more diners under the State’s recovery roadmap, which allows only small numbers of indoor customers.

Cr Memeti had led the council’s two-year trial of free parking in Lonsdale Street in 2019 as well as free parking during several Christmas periods.

If re-elected, he would push for parking meters shut in the CBD, except for the multi-storey car parks and Dandenong Market.

Businesses were concerned about how to “fend for themselves” as JobKeeper and other grants wind down, Cr Memeti said.

“This is where the council comes in – to help welcome people back.”

Cr Memeti was also hopeful of a “big” announcement of a new A-League soccer license in the South East by the end of the year.

Touted as a tourist and economic drawcard, the failed Team 11 bid included a stadium being built near Dandenong railway station.

Candidate Naser Fekrat said struggling businesses were failing to get Covid-19 grants and support due to language barriers and a “complex” application process.

Mr Fekrat said the council should deposit $5000 into every business for business-related expenses.

A support service including community business leaders should be created to help businesses access government aid, such as the State-funded mentoring scheme, he said.

He also suggested more multilingual services should be used to support CALD businesses, ssuch as for business leader roundtables and business online-information services.

Dandenong Ward candidate Geraldine Gonsalvez said a municipal-wide “Covid pandemic safe” plan was essential.

The re-activation of Dandenong’s CBD should align with advice from Victoria’s Chief Health Officer, including multilingual signage and sanitation and “Covid safe practice” stations in public areas, she said..

If elected, Ms Gonsalvez said the council had a role in educating schools and care-giving facilities, issuing grants, local staffing and helping businesses redesign work-stations.

“I commit my full support for a harmonious, safe re-opening and return to the new normal of a safe Covid public co-existence.”

In a Star Journal candidate survey, Liaqat Khan said paid street parking was a “major issue” for small businesses outside Dandenong Plaza.

“Council has taken ratepayers money all these years.

“Now, is the time to give at least $500 allowance to the most vulnerable ratepayers. The Council rates need to be lowered by at least 10 per cent.

“Businesses need grants and awareness of available grants.”