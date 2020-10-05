Candidates smart on crime

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

Yarraman Ward candidates have law-and-order in their sights, particularly in the troubled inner Dandenong West precinct.

The area bordered by Hemmings Street, Robinson Street, Pickett Street and Railway Parade has been long blighted by crime, street prostitution, drug and alcohol abuse and anti-social behaviour.

It’s a problem acknowledged by Greater Dandenong Council and Dandenong MP Gabrielle Williams.

Resident and independent candidate Hengshan Chen says the situation is deteriorating.

“My neighbour and myself cannot sleep soundly at night.”

Mr Chen says the council should lobby the State Government to reduce the prolific number of rooming houses in the area.

Otherwise, owner-occupiers like himself will move out; Dandenong West could be like Detroit, Mr Chen says.

In April 2019, the Star Journal reported the area had 17 registered rooming houses. They were among 68 in Dandenong, Dandenong North and Dandenong South.

“The community should have a right to say ‘no’ to new rooming houses’ applications if they are too dense in one certain area,” Mr Chen said.

“They should spread them out, to get the right mix with other families living there.”

Gul Rahman Taniwal suggests curbs on booze, which is fueling violence and crime. His ideas include price hikes on alcohol, and “time-locked cash boxes” in Noble Park, Yarraman and Hemmings Street shopping areas.

More sophisticated streetlights and CCTV, hot-spot policing and proactive police patrols, and a youth arts and music competition were also on his agenda.

Jet Saliu said residents and business owners blamed the area’s drug problem.

“There needs to be a stronger connection between the local and state government, along with Victoria Police.

“Open discussions available to the public need to be had to determine the best approach moving forward as it seems that the current actions being taken are not as effective as they can be.”

Ravi Shankar’s five-point plan to reduce crime included more youth centres with a focus on sport and education, and more entrepreneurial programs to increase job opportunities.

He said senior community leaders should be involved in the strategy, and spiritual leaders in “teaching morals to people in need”.

Neighbourhood Watch should also be expanded, he said.

Greater Dandenong Council has drafted an action plan, including a CCTV mobile trailer and variable message signs to deter crime.

It would also install public artwork to rejuvenate the area, encourage Neighbourhood Watch activity and seek a perceptions-of-crime research partnership with Deakin University.

But the council has no budgeted funds for the initiative.

Council officers had started collecting hard rubbish from the area’s streets on a daily basis.

In June, Cr Matthew Kirwan said the area should be a “fantastic place to live” given it was within walking distance of the library, market and train station.

A “one-off” police blitz in 2019 suppressed the issues for only a few months, but won’t solve entrenched social issues such as poverty, homelessness, squats and poorly-managed rooming houses and a lack of safe and affordable community housing.

“Most of these are State Government issues so we need them to take the lead.

“We’re finally coming to the point that we need a plan to deal with this, not just with a one-off police blitz.”

In June, a Victoria Police spokesperson said the precinct was a “busy area” but there had been no increase in reported crimes or calls for assistance.

Police conducted regular proactive patrols in Greater Dandenong including the precinct in question as part of the ongoing Operation Tidal, the spokesperson said.

Recently, Dandenong MP Ms Williams called together State Government ministers, Victoria Police and Greater Dandenong Council for a “long-term” collaborative approach.