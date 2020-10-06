Burglars pocket EFTPOS machine

-

A man and woman have allegedly broken into a store and stolen an EFTPOS machine from Endeavour Hills shopping centre.

The pair entered the centre on the corner of Heatherton Road and Matthew Flinders Avenue about 6.30am on Friday 25 September, police say.

The man is described as Caucasian appearance, about 40 years, unshaven and wearing a black-and-white cap and a black jumper with an orange high-visibility vest on top.

The woman is described as Caucasian appearance, about 40 years, brown hair and wearing a black bandana around her neck and a black-and-grey hoodie with an ‘Everlast’ logo.

Casey CIU detectives have publicly released CCTV footage and images in a bid to identify the pair.

Any information to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or crimestoppersvic.com.au