102 council jobs on offer

Jobs at Greater Dandenong Council will be provided for 102 unemployed people as part of the state’s Covid-19 employment program, Working for Victoria.

People who have lost their jobs due to the Covid lockdown or have been unemployed for a longer time are eligible to apply.

“Greater Dandenong City Council is really pleased to take part in Working for Victoria and is looking forward to welcoming our new employees on board,” council chief executive John Bennie said.

“If you’re looking for a job, we want to hear from you.

“Jump on the Working for Victoria website and apply.”

The six-month term roles include jobs on conservation and land management crews, waste management and data-capture on businesses to inform business strategy and planning.

Other tasks include cleaning high-touch surfaces to reduce the risk of Covid-19 transmission in the community.

Position advertisements and recruitment will begin within weeks, according to Greater Dandenong Council.

The council stated it would aim to start all of the positions before January 2021.

The $500 million State-funded program matches people who have lost their jobs with employers who need extra staff.

It has matched 10,000 job-seekers to jobs since April.

To register your interest in the upcoming jobs, go to vic.gov.au/workingforvictoria