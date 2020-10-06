Covid-19: Cases persist in Chadstone cluster

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

Greater Dandenong has recorded three new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, with Aldi Keysborough added to the high-risk location list.

An infected person is believed to have shopped at the supermarket on Thursday 1 October between 3.45-4pm.

Anyone visiting the supermarket is advised by the Department of Health and Human Services to be vigilant for Covid-19 symptoms.

Monash, Casey and Greater Dandenong have the fourth highest active cases in the state with 14, 13 and 10 respectively.

Twenty-seven active cases are linked to the Chadstone shopping centre cluster – one of them travelling as far as Kilmore.

Health authorities are step up contact tracing efforts, including door-knocking shops in the centre.

A new drive-through testing site has been set up in the centre’s level two car park.

“We need to ensure these numbers don’t get any higher, so I would call on anyone who was at the shopping centre between 23 September and October 1 to get tested if you have even the mildest of symptoms,” Victoria’s Chief Health Officer Professor Brett Sutton said.

The Springvale shared accommodation outbreak has five active cases.

On 6 October, there were 15 new cases and one further death in Victoria. The state’s death toll is 807.