Keysborough Ward: Know your candidates update

KEYSBOROUGH

Suburbs: Keysborough (bounded by Patterson Rd, Henderson Rd, Eastlink, Cheltenham Rd, Dandenong Bypass and Springvale Rd)

Sitting councillor: Tim Dark

Other candidates: Irfan Syed, Reinaldo Pincheira, Phillip Danh, Neelima Perika, Sam Afra, Eugene Gvozdenko, Maria Palmer, Kun Sok and Sheree Samy

REINALDO PINCHEIRA

Suburb of residence:

Dandenong

How long have you lived in Greater Dandenong?

All my life.

Occupation:

Customer Service

Business/employer name:

VicRoads

Property interests:

I just live in my own home

Business interests:

None

Have you run for council/ been a councillor before, or run for any other level of government? If so, please list details (where, when, length of time, etc).

This is the first time that I am running for council.

Are you/have you been a member of a political party? If yes, which party and what faction? If no, what party do you most identify with?

Labor values and local member, running as independent.

What councillors, ex-councillors, MPs or ex-MPs have assisted or advised your campaign?

I am running my own campaign.

What is your campaign budget?

Very little, I don’t have much money to spend.

Who are your campaign donors? How much have each contributed?

None, people are struggling at the moment so I have not asked for donations.

Which candidates are your ‘running mates’?

None.

Who will you direct your preferences to?

Phillip Danh, Sam Afra, Sheree Samy, the others and Tim Dark will be LAST.

Describe your involvement in the local community (in 50 words or less):

Greater Dandenong is a great place to live – I’ve lived here all my life and am experienced in working with many local community groups. But the Council must do much better. That’s why I am standing for election. Many residents tell me they are not properly represented now.

Example of ‘inappropriate development’ in your ward?

Too many small units and townhouses that bring traffic and destroy people’s backyard privacy.

What type of new development would you support in Greater Dandenong’s Green Wedge (Housing/commercial/recreational/industrial/none)?

Developing green wedge land for housing or selling council land to private developers is WRONG. I will never support this.

Three most important issues for your ward (in 50 words or less)?

I will never support the sale of public parkland for development.

Residents’ frustrations with basic services are growing, yet the current Council is obsessed with political games, not doing their job. It’s time for a change, so our needs are heard.

We must kick all real estate agents off Council!

What extra Covid-19 relief does your community need?

More support for the unemployed in our community and families and senior citizens doing it tough. More information to newly arrived migrant communities about COVID19 restrictions and where to get help when needed.

Your Covid-19 lockdown hobby?

Drawing and cooking

SAM AFRA

Suburb of residence:

Springvale South until last month when I moved to Noble Park North to be closer to my ageing parents.

How long have you lived in Greater Dandenong?

Long time, my first home was in Keysborough, I moved to Casey for few years then I moved back later to Greater Dandenong.

Occupation:

Consultant

Business/employer name:

Self employed

Property interests:

None.

Business interests:

Small business operator (consulting)

Have you run for council/ been a councillor before, or run for any other level of government?

Councillor, City of Casey 1997 – 2000

Political party:

ALP

What councillors, ex-councillors, MPs or ex-MPs have assisted or advised your campaign?

None

Campaign budget:

$2500

Campaign donors:

Personally funded campaign, no donations.

Which candidates are your ‘running mates’?

None

Who will you direct your preferences to?

Phillip Danh, Reinaldo Pincheira, Sheree Samy.

Involvement in the local community:

As Chair of the Ethnic Communities Council of the South East, I’m an experienced advocate for all of Greater Dandenong. As a former Councillor I understand our community and how to get things done. My first home in Australia was in Keysborough and I’ve been involved locally for many years.

‘Inappropriate development’ in your ward:

Less subdivisions as they create parking problems.

What type of new development would you support in Greater Dandenong’s Green Wedge (Housing/commercial/recreational/industrial/none)?

I like to preserve the Green Wedge and I don’t support overdevelopment.

Three most important issues for your ward:

*Vote out the current council – they are hopeless, have no vision and just play political games.

*Better value for money for our rates, as Councillors have lost touch with reality for local families who are struggling.

*More support for local volunteer groups and for small businesses to grow jobs.

What extra Covid-19 relief does your community need?

Same as any other community, go back to normal life.

Your Covid-19 lockdown hobby?

Walking around the neighbourhood, as much as I can.

PHILLIP DANH

Suburb of residence:

Noble Park

How long have you lived in Greater Dandenong?

I have lived in Greater Dandenong my entire life.

Occupation:

Student

Business/employer name:

Various part-time jobs, I’ve always worked to support myself and help my family.

Property interests:

None

Business interests:

None

Have you run for council/ been a councillor before, or run for any other level of government?

No.

Political party:

I’m a proud member of the Labor Party as a heartfelt belief in the best Labor values of fairness, equality and community service motivates me. But I’m not endorsed by the ALP or any faction and guarantee that I would be an independent voice on the Council.

What councillors, ex-councillors, MPs or ex-MPs have assisted or advised your campaign?

Former Mayor and Councillor Roz Blades AM has provided me with encouragement, support and advice.

Campaign budget:

About $1,350.

Campaign donors:

Really small donations from friends and family who want to support me and see a young person on our Council. On average $20-30. That’s what they can afford.

Which candidates are your ‘running mates’?

None.

Who will you direct your preferences to?

Sam Afra, Reinaldo Pincheira and Sheree Samy

Describe your involvement in the local community:

I’m grateful to have lived my entire life in our local community. I’m proud to have grown up here. I’ve been involved in the local soccer club, played community sport in Noble Park and Keysborough, went to school in Springvale and regularly volunteer locally.

‘Inappropriate development’ in your ward:

Too much medium density development and subdivision in quiet streets.

What type of new development would you support in Greater Dandenong’s Green Wedge (Housing/commercial/recreational/industrial/none)?

No new housing in the Green Wedge, it should be saved for some new jobs, parkland and community uses.

Three most important issues for your ward:

I will never support the privatisation of vital Council services, especially aged and home care for seniors.

Focus on basic services – like rubbish removal, road repairs, graffiti removal, street lighting, and community safety.

Urgent improvements to youth and family services – sports, youth activities, swimming pools, libraries, leadership programs.

What extra Covid-19 relief does your community need?

Our community is worried about rising unemployment. Federal Government cuts to JobKeeper will have a heavy impact on local residents in Greater Dandenong. Council could do much more to support local businesses and jobs.

Your Covid-19 lockdown hobby?

Don’t think people care what our hobbies are to be honest! But I’ve been trying to read more, and I’ve been reading up on the Council website to think hard about what our community needs (not the most exciting hobby, but it’s true).

MARIA PALMER

Suburb of residence:

Greater Dandenong

How long have you lived in Greater Dandenong?

Many Years

Occupation:

Professional Services

Business/employer name:

–

Property interests:

–

Business interests:

–

Have you run for council/ been a councillor before, or run for any other level of government?

NO

Political party:

I am not a member of any political party, Never have

What councillors, ex-councillors, MPs or ex-MPs have assisted or advised your campaign? None i am an independent candidate

Campaign budget:

–

Campaign donors:

–

Which candidates are your ‘running mates’?

–

Who will you direct your preferences to?

I will see who are good citizens and support the best person for our ward.

Involvement in the local community:

I have been a local volunteer with local community groups who provide aid and assistance to the multicultural community

‘Inappropriate development’ in your ward:

Too many Townhouses

What type of new development would you support in Greater Dandenong’s Green Wedge (Housing/commercial/recreational/industrial/none)?

–

Three most important issues for your ward:

The most important issue is the security and crime we need more CCTV, We need better parks and footpaths

What extra Covid-19 relief does your community need?

We need urgent assistance to support our community such as more food for people who are poor and can’t afford food

Your Covid-19 lockdown hobby?

I have been cooking macaroons!!!!

KUN SOK

Suburb of residence:

Locally

How long have you lived in Greater Dandenong?

I have lived in Greater Dandenong for a long time

Occupation:

I am a retail manager

Business/employer name:

–

Property interests:

–

Business interests:

–

Have you run for council/ been a councillor before, or run for any other level of government?

I have never run before

Political party:

No im not a member of any political Party

What councillors, ex-councillors, MPs or ex-MPs have assisted or advised your campaign? None

Campaign budget:

–

Campaign donors:

–

Which candidates are your ‘running mates’?

–

Who will you direct your preferences to?

–

Involvement in the local community:

I have been very active within the cambodian community providing assistance to Cambodians who are desperate and destitute

Example of ‘inappropriate development’ in your ward?

When there is not enough car parking in townhouse construction issues happen with lots of cars everywhere

What type of new development would you support in Greater Dandenong’s Green Wedge (Housing/commercial/recreational/industrial/none)?

The Green wedge is beautiful and should be kept

Three most important issues for your ward:

The important issues that we have is crime out of control in the area at the moment, lots of break-ins, theft.

What extra Covid-19 relief does your community need?

Our community needs assistance with more money for the community groups such as the Benevolent society

Your Covid-19 lockdown hobby?

I have been busy painting my house

TIM DARK

Suburb of residence:

Keysborough

How long have you lived in Greater Dandenong?

Most of my life

Occupation:

Currently a Local Councillor representing the suburbs of Keysborough & Noble Park

Business/employer name:

City of Greater Dandenong

Property interests:

–

Business interests:

–

Have you run for council/ been a councillor before, or run for any other level of government?

Yes, I am currently a local councillor that represents the area encompassing the Keysborough Ward and i have since 2016

Political party:

–

What councillors, ex-councillors, MPs or ex-MPs have assisted or advised your campaign?

My campaign is run by myself, I have no assistance from any MPs, Ex- MPs with my campaign

Campaign budget:

–

Campaign donors:

–

Which candidates are your ‘running mates’?

I have no running mates, i am an independent candidate and not endorsed by any political party

Who will you direct your preferences to?

–

Describe your involvement in the local community:

I have had the pleasure of representing the keysborough community as their local councillor over the last four years, I have been able to deliver significant projects and funding to the local area including $11.7 Million for the Wachter Reserve Masterplan

Example of ‘inappropriate development’ in your ward?

The old coomoora high school site where Development Victoria are ramming in over 70 dog box style townhouses into a nice quiet street.

What type of new development would you support in Greater Dandenong’s Green Wedge (Housing/commercial/recreational/industrial/none)?

The Green wedge needs to be activated, I believe uses that we see in Bangholme such as the water sports centre and wineries for people to enjoy would be a good option.

Three most important issues for your ward?

The three most important issues are Crime and safety which we are seeing a surge of crime occurring throughout Greater Dandenong, We need to get the economy moving again after the shut downs and get people back into work and children back to school thirdly we need to upgrade the parks and reserves with state of the art equipment.

What extra Covid-19 relief does your community need?

Our community needs significant support to get back on their feet, whether this be in the form of council providing physical support or if council looks at council rates assistance programs, Regardless council should be working with residents not billing them.

Your Covid-19 lockdown hobby?

Council Elections have been occupying most of my time.

SHEREE SAMY

Suburb of residence:

Springvale

How long have you lived in Greater Dandenong?

17 years

Occupation:

Community development worker & CEO at Friends of Refugees (2010-current)

Architect (1999-2010)

Business/employer name:

Friends of Refugees

Property interests:

Own my own home in Springvale and an investment property in Parkmore Gardens, Keysborough

Business interests:

No business interests

Have you run for council/ been a councillor before, or run for any other level of government?

I ran for the 2012 Council elections.

Are you/have you been a member of a political party?

I believe in the saying “Be the change you want to see in this world”

It’s all well and easy to complain that the politicians are not representing us when genuine people do not participate in politics. We need more genuine people in politics and my values align with progressive Labor values. I am an independent member of the Labor party and do not belong to any faction.

What councillors, ex-councillors, MPs or ex-MPs have assisted or advised your campaign?

The only reason I am running for the council election is because of (councillors) Roz (Blades) and Matthew (Kirwan) are not there to represent everyone in our community. I have talked to both of them about my decision to run and have received encouragement and have discussed with them the issues that affect the local area. I am running an independent self-funded campaign.

What is your campaign budget?

My total budget is approximately $5000.

Who are your campaign donors? How much have each contributed?

I am running a self-funded campaign, not even accepting donations from close family friends as I do not want to be beholden to anyone for any reason. The only reason I am running for the council election is to be your true grass roots representative with no other agenda other than serving Keysborough with the dignity, professionalism and the respect that you deserve.

Which candidates are your ‘running mates’?

I have no ‘running mates’.

Who will you direct your preferences to?

I am directing my preferences to genuine and likeminded candidates who have responded to my requests to discuss preferences, it’s not finalised yet. Residents can rest assure that I will only preference genuine candidates and to people who care for everyone in our community.

Describe your involvement in the local community:

Involved in our local community for over 10+ years, working with the most vulnerable people.

CEO and founder of Friends of Refugees

Past board member -Dandenong CAB and after the merger with Springvale CAB in South East Community Links.

Dandenong Council Committees-the Multicultural Advisory committee and the Anti-Poverty Consortium.

Example of ‘inappropriate development’ in your ward:

The established part of Keysborough is a lot better in terms of ‘inappropriate development’ compared to the the newer parts of Keysborough which primarily consist of matchbox homes, narrow roads, traffic congestion, etc

It is very important that we keep the established part of Keysborough as low-density development area when the baby boomers move out of our area by preventing greedy developers from stacking 3-4 matchbox sized townhouses in each block.

What type of new development would you support in Greater Dandenong’s Green Wedge (Housing/commercial/recreational/industrial/none)?

Green Wedges should be protected and should never be redeveloped for housing/commercial/recreational or industrial uses.

Green wedges should be used to enhance the environment by using it for very low-density activities such as:

1) cultural heritage sites

2) biodiversity conservation areas

3) water catchments

Three most important issues for your ward (in 50 words or less)?

Based on the feedback for my survey https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/GKNDY7D

1) Improved lighting in parks and streets

2) Crime and community safety

3) Public transport

4) More trees and shading in parks and streets

5) Improve the existing open spaces and parks

6) Road safety and Traffic

7) Road condition and footpaths

What extra Covid-19 relief does your community need?

Rate relief- To families affected by COVID

Community support – Prioritise responsive and practical support for ratepayers during times of crisis by supporting agencies working with the most vulnerable in our community. Create programs and activities that target mental health issues that were compounded by the lockdown.

Businesses & Unemployed – Support economic growth by working closely with small and large businesses to continue to invest and create jobs in our city. Introduce initiatives to assist the unemployed and businesses affected by the COVID pandemic in our community.

Your Covid-19 lockdown hobby?

I have finally had time to spend time on my 3 P’s- People, Pets and Plants.

People- Checking in on family and friends during these times and making sure all is well with them. I have rediscovered my funny bone and have been trying to make people laugh where I can.

Pets- My fur babies think I am in time out for not spending enough time with them in the past and they are now very happy to spend more time with their mum.

Plants- I now have an indoor forest and loving it and will be setting up an outdoor one too, now that can we can venture out to the garden in the warm weather.

DR EUGENE GVOZDENKO

Suburb of residence:

Keysborough

How long have you lived in Greater Dandenong?

6 years

Occupation:

Software system developer

Business/employer name:

Sole trader

Property interests:

I own my house.

Business interests:

Education, aged care.

Have you run for council/ been a councillor before, or run for any other level of government?

No

Are you/have you been a member of a political party

No

What councillors, ex-councillors, MPs or ex-MPs have assisted or advised your campaign?

No

What is your campaign budget?

$300

Who are your campaign donors?

My family $300

Which candidates are your ‘running mates’?

No mates

Who will you direct your preferences to?

Not decided

Describe your involvement in the local community:

I volunteered on Greater Dandenong Council Advisory Committee, Vision Australia, aged care, church, free soup kitchen, Clean Up Australia, etc

Example of ‘inappropriate development’ in your ward?

1) Keysborough Community Park is losing half of its area to real estate developers

2) Open space at Keysborough Primary school should remain public space instead of giving it away for more housing and commercial facilities

3) Keysborough South planning failed the community: narrow streets, not enough car parking for the residents, no reserve for a state school, not enough shopping space, no public sport grounds, no clubs for the youth.

What type of new development would you support in Greater Dandenong’s Green Wedge (Housing/commercial/recreational/industrial/none)?

Green Wedge should remain green and public: recreational facilities only.

Three most important issues for your ward:

Return public open spaces and parks, provide free facilities for community groups, develop local sport and high-tech clubs for the youth.

What extra Covid-19 relief does your community need?

The community needs leadership in organising new lifestyle to adapt to COVID new norm.

This includes more indoor and outdoor sport and recreation facilities to allow social distancing.

Your Covid-19 lockdown hobby?

My hobby is the same as my job: I am developing SMART online programs, home automation, and other intelligent systems.

NEELIMA PERIKA

Suburb of residence:

Greater Dandenong

How long have you lived in Greater Dandenong?

I have been in Greater Dandenong since i migrated from India

Occupation:

I am an Accountant by trade

Business/employer name:

–

Property interests:

just my Unit i live in

Business interests:

–

Have you run for council/ been a councillor before, or run for any other level of government?

No i have never sought elected office before

Are you/have you been a member of a political party?

No

What councillors, ex-councillors, MPs or ex-MPs have assisted or advised your campaign?

None

What is your campaign budget?

–

Who are your campaign donors?

My campaign is self funded

Which candidates are your ‘running mates’?

I have no running mates

Who will you direct your preferences to?

I will preference the best candidate

Describe your involvement in the local community:

I am actively involved in my childs school and have been volunteering after school programs as well

Example of ‘inappropriate development’ in your ward?

Apartments in the middle of Suburban streets are the worst

What type of new development would you support in Greater Dandenong’s Green Wedge (Housing/commercial/recreational/industrial/none)?

–

Three most important issues for your ward:

The most important issues are the people out of work at the moment due to covid, We need to get them back to work ASAP

What extra Covid-19 relief does your community need?

We need to have an urgent review of council’s expenditure to see where we can save money

Your Covid-19 lockdown hobby?

I enjoy spending time with my Daughter