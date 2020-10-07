Noble Park North Ward: Know your candidates update

-

NOBLE PARK NORTH

Suburbs: Noble Park North

Sitting councillor: Maria Sampey

Other candidates: Pradeep Hewavitharana, Silvana McMahon, Nizar Ashkar, Lana Formoso, Brad Woodford

Xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx

AT A GLANCE

No survey response: Sampey, McMahon

Questions not answered:

Woodford (employer, business interests, campaign budget/donors, running mates, preferences, Green Wedge)

Suburbs:

Dandenong North (Formoso, Ashkar, Hewavitharana), Noble Park (Woodford)

Occupations:

Secondary school teacher (Formoso), transportation (Woodford), interpreter/translator (Ashkar), bookkeeper (Hewavitharana)

Business interests:

None (Formoso, Hewavitharana), Ashkar Planning Pty Ltd (Ashkar)

Property interests:

Residence (Formoso, Woodford), residence and investment apartment (Ashkar), none (Hewavitharana)

Political parties:

ALP member (Formoso, Ashkar, Hewavitharana)

Green Wedge development:

No housing/consider on its merits (Formoso), upgrade Barry Powell Reserve (Ashkar), public housing/ minimal as possible (Hewavitharana)

Preferences:

ALP candidates Formoso, Ashkar, Hewavitharana, Sampey vs Woodford, McMahon

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx

LANA FORMOSO

Suburb of residence:

Dandenong North

How long have you lived in Greater Dandenong?

All my life, I was born here.

Occupation:

Secondary School Teacher

Business/employer name:

Mazenod College and Dandenong High School

Property interests:

Own my house, no other property. I’m concerned about real estate agents running for council and the conflicts it would cause.

Business interests:

None

Have you run for council/ been a councillor before, or run for any other level of government? If so, please list details (where, when, length of time, etc).

No

Are you/have you been a member of a political party? If yes, which party and what faction? If no, what party do you most identify with?

Running independently. Recently joined the local Labor Party Branch. Not part of any faction.

What councillors, ex-councillors, MPs or ex-MPs have assisted or advised your campaign?

A few former Mayors and Councillors have encouraged me to stand. I’m running my own campaign.

What is your campaign budget?

I’m spending my own money so as little as possible, likely about $2,000.

Who are your campaign donors? How much have each contributed?

No donors.

Which candidates are your ‘running mates’?

Don’t have any

Who will you direct your preferences to?

Pradeep Hewavitharana, Nizar Ashkar, Sampey.

Describe your involvement in the local community (in 50 words or less):

Greater Dandenong is my home. I’ve lived here all my life, now with my husband Daniel and our two boys. As a volunteer with the State Emergency Service (SES), local sport clubs, schools and Neighbourhood Watch member I have tried to support people who need it, helping build our community.

Example of ‘inappropriate development’ in your ward?

Bakers Road townhouse development was too intensive. I would always work with residents in planning matters.

What type of new development would you support in Greater Dandenong’s Green Wedge (Housing/commercial/recreational/industrial/none)?

The Green Wedge isn’t near my ward but I support maintaining open spaces and would not want to see housing development there. I would always consider development proposals on their merits.

Three most important issues for your ward (in 50 words or less)?

Upgraded sporting and community facilities, parks and reserves as our area has not received a fair share of investment from Council.

Greater focus on community safety, expanding safe city CCTV program, working with Neighbourhood Watch and Victoria Police.

Better basic Council services and support for seniors, families and volunteers.

What extra Covid-19 relief does your community need?

Many families are doing it tough and people have lost work, and many seniors are living by themselves and are alone. Council needs to do more to help local businesses, and to help people who are isolated.

Your Covid-19 lockdown hobby?

Bike rides with my two boys.

Xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx

BRAD WOODFORD

Suburb of residence:

Noble Park

How long have you lived in Greater Dandenong?

12 years

Occupation:

In transportation industry

Business/employer name:

–

Property interests:

Just my primary residence

Business interests:

–

Have you run for council/ been a councillor before, or run for any other level of government?

I have run as a candidate in the 2012 and 2016 Council elections in the ward formerly known as Paperbark.

Political party:

I am not a member of any political party.

What councillors, ex-councillors, MPs or ex-MPs have assisted or advised your campaign?

No

Campaign budget:

–

Campaign donors:

–

Which candidates are your ‘running mates’?

–

Who will you direct your preferences to?

–

Involvement in the local community:

For several years I have involved myself in numerous volunteer roles throughout Greater Dandenong. These have included being a mentor with the Dandenong L2P Learner Driver program and mentoring children in residential care homes through a well-known providers.

‘Inappropriate development’ in your ward:

I’ve long held the view that multilevel apartment complex developments are satisfactory in and around prime business districts and transport hubs but not right across the suburb. In my ward I would be looking to limit big mutli-dwelling developments and prioritise developments which will maintain this wards quiet and family orientated residential characteristics. In some cases dual occupancy developments may be appropriate but I don’t wish to see multi storey towers popping up everywhere.

What type of new development would you support in Greater Dandenong’s Green Wedge (Housing/commercial/recreational/industrial/none)?

–

Three most important issues for your ward:

Ongoing post COVID support for the many small and medium businesses in Noble Park North to survive and thrive. Significant upgrades to local parks and reserves including sporting facilities. Improvements to road safety measures, particularly in some of the quieter residential streets to ensure these areas remain safe for local residents.

What extra Covid-19 relief does your community need?

The people of Greater Dandenong have been hurt incredibly bad during the pandemic, particularly in an economic sense. We need a rate relief for all families and pensioners while maintain all services. Supporting our community sporting groups is also crucial, as community sport is something that is known to bring people together and provide that sense of belonging we all need. This is especially important for our young people who have struggled being locked away from society for so long.

Your Covid-19 lockdown hobby?

With not being able to go beyond 5km from home and for only the 4 permitted reasons, I have found a new love for recreational walking.

Xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx

NIZAR ASHKAR

Suburb of residence:

Dandenong North

How long have you lived in Greater Dandenong?

33 Years

Occupation:

Certified Interpreter & Translator (previously Financial Planner / Accountant / Business Analyst / Teacher at Monash)

Business/employer name:

Ashkar Planning Pty Ltd (Own)

Property interests:

Home in Dandenong North / Investment Apartment in Mentone

Business interests:

Café in Dandenong South

Have you run for council/ been a councillor before, or run for any other level of government?

No

Are you/have you been a member of a political party?

Yes, the Australian Labor Party

What councillors, ex-councillors, MPs or ex-MPs have assisted or advised your campaign?

Ex-mayors Naim Melhem and Anthony Helou

What is your campaign budget?

$5,000

Who are your campaign donors?

No financial contribution received, but Ali Houri of Signology Pty Ltd did not charge me for making the corflute signs and posters. Other contributions were in-kind support from family and friends, putting up signs and distributing pamphlets.

Which candidates are your ‘running mates’?

No running mates

Who will you direct your preferences to?

Other Labor members running in the ward

Describe your involvement in the local community:

I have been principal of Al Kamal Arabic School for 14 years, Vice-president of the Druze Community Charity in Victoria for 8 years, and an Ambassador for Peace with the Universal

Peace Federation, as well as being the UPF Coordinator of the International Association of Parliamentarians for Peace.

Example of ‘inappropriate development’ in your ward?

The current council scuppered the Wal Turner Reserve masterplan after wasting $100,000 on it.

What type of new development would you support in Greater Dandenong’s Green Wedge (Housing/commercial/recreational/industrial/none)?

Upgrading the Barry J Powell Reserve is one already in the plans. Reviving the Heyington Crescent business area with inclusive community/cultural events is another I would like to propose.

Three most important issues for your ward?

The most pressing concern in my ward would be the lack of improvement on all social, economic, and cultural levels. The second is the lack of transparency about adopted plans and accountability for recently made decisions. The third concern is people’s safety and business security in some secluded pockets.

What extra Covid-19 relief does your community need?

While most support has been focused so far on the financial side, a lot of people need further assistance with their mental wellbeing and how to cope with isolation, separation, and anxiety.

Your Covid-19 lockdown hobby?

Reading, Writing Poems, Playing Music, and Watching AFL

Xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx

PRADEEP HEWAVITHARANA

Suburb of residence:

Dandenong North.

How long have you lived in Greater Dandenong?

17 years.

Occupation:

Part-time Bookkeeper.

Business/employer name:

Self-Employed.

Property interests:

None.

Business interests:

None.

Have you run for council/ been a councillor before, or run for any other level of government?

Yes, I ran for a Dandenong City Council position in 2016.

Are you/have you been a member of a political party?

Yes, I am a member of the Australian Labour Party.

What councillors, ex-councillors, MPs or ex-MPs have assisted or advised your campaign?

None.

What is your campaign budget?

$1500.

Who are your campaign donors?

I have no campaign donors; I am funding my own campaign.

Which candidates are your ‘running mates’?

I don’t have a running mate.

Who will you direct your preferences to?

I will direct my preference to Niza Ashkar.

Describe your involvement in the local community:

I have been involved in volunteering roles in our local community for the past 14 years. Currently I am a Dandenong City Council Disability Advisory Committee member as well as a Community Visitor for the Office of the Public Advocate.

Example of ‘inappropriate development’ in your ward?

There have been too many commercial developments without enough Green Spaces that can help combat the resulting air pollution. Green Spaces not only assist with helping the environment, but can also assist with people’s mental health and wellbeing.

What type of new development would you support in Greater Dandenong’s Green Wedge (Housing/commercial/recreational/industrial/none)?

There are many people of a low socio-economic background in this ward, who would greatly benefit from more public housing. However, I also think any development of the Green Wedge needs to be as minimal as possible, as we must preserve our environment and green areas as much as possible.

Three most important issues for your ward?

1. Wheelchair accessible toilets in public parks and free spaces.

2. Increasing the number of parking spaces available in congested zones of the ward.

3. Addressing community safety by investigating key areas of concern, and implementing effective and appropriate measures that will keep our community safe.

What extra Covid-19 relief does your community need?

Our community needs more Covid-Safe education, with appropriate translations for those who need it. There should also be more hand sanitisation stations set up in areas such as shopping centres and other congested public areas.

Your Covid-19 lockdown hobby?

I continue to carry out my volunteering role as Community Visitor for the Office of the Public Advocate using Zoom. I have also been learning Vietnamese through an immersive app that allows me to communicate with local Vietnamese people, learning their language and teaching them English as well.