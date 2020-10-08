‘Overwhelming’ need for help

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

A Greater Dandenong Council business grants program has closed within two weeks due to the “overwhelming” response from Covid-struck businesses.

Since opening on 18 September, the council received 103 submissions for the Greater Dandenong Business Grants Program offering grants of up to $5000.

With a budget of $150,000, the program closed to new applications on 29 September.

The submissions are under assessment, with applicants advised they’ll be informed of the outcome within four weeks, the council’s business director Paul Kearsley said.

“Due to an overwhelming response in applications, Greater Dandenong Business Grants Program closed on 29 September 2020.

“Council is currently in caretaker period, however, we can advise that officers are currently reviewing the program and discussions are expected to be held with the new council as soon as practicable to determine if further financial assistance is possible.

“Council understands this is a challenging time for many businesses.”

The council is advising businesses to seek support at the Business Grants and Assistance section on its website as well as the State Government’s business support website.

Updates are also available on the council’s e-newsletter Taking Business at https://greaterdandenong.com/talkingbusiness

Details: www.greaterdandenong.com/document/5717/business-grants-and-assistance

www.business.vic.gov.au/support-for-your-business/grants-and-assistance/business-support-package