A drink-driver has allegedly crashed into the back of a marked police brawler van in Carrum Downs.

The van was stopped at a red light on an Eastlink off ramp at Thompsons Road when “nudged” from behind about 8.15pm on Wednesday 7 October, police say.

The driver, a 46-year-old Berwick man, told the van’s Transit Safety Division officers that he’d been distracted by his car’s Bluetooth.

He blew a blood-alcohol reading of 0.139.

The man was immediately disqualified from driving for 13 months.