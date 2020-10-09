Put your business’ best foot forward

By Danielle Kutchel

As businesses turn their attention to the road out of lockdown, BGI Promotions is well placed to assist in getting their brand back out there.

BGI Promotions specialises in promotional products, including pens, notepads, t-shirts, hats, and more.

“Anything you need your logo put on, that’s what we can do,” explains owner Danny.

Unfortunately, business has dropped for BGI during the pandemic.

While some of their clients, including an aged care facility, have been able to continue operating, others – like those in hospitality – have been subject to ongoing restrictions and closures.

But with the road to reopening now a little clearer, BGI stands ready to assist other businesses to get back in the game.

“Everyone wants to get out and do stuff, so if we’re able to target that now, it’s the perfect opportunity for restaurants, cafes and small businesses to position themselves ready for when people do venture out,” Danny explains.

Nevertheless, BGI had to adapt to the changing times and is now offering colourful face masks for sale on their website for both kids and adults.

These aren’t just your usual fabric covering, Danny stresses: they’re top of the range, using nanotechnology in the filter, which captures more of any harmful bacteria. They’re antibacterial as well and maintain their quality for up to 30 washes.

They’re available for a reasonable price, with wholesale orders welcome.

“Everyone needs a face masks, and everyone should have a face mask that’s actually going to contribute to protecting them, but it shouldn’t come at a premium so that’s why we thought it makes sense for us to do this at a price that’s reasonable for everyone,” Danny says.

A thinner summer range will be out soon too – the same protective values, but less thick to reduce sweating in the heat.

Danny applies the same care and reason to all aspects of his business; for example, BGI donates gifts to nurses for World Nurses Day.

“We’re very much a relationship-focused business and our view is, if you grow, we grow with you. We’re not there to keep small businesses on their knees, they’re already on their knees at the moment. We want to be a partner to help you grow,” he says.

For this reason, he is able to work with companies’ budgets to find the best quality products for them.

As hospitality reopens, he is looking forward to working closely with cafes and restaurants to bring customers back.

“I think everyone realises now how much hospitality contributes to the Victorian economy, so we want to try and support them s much as we can and if we can bring that brand back and get people to go and eat there, that has a knock-on effect.

“We just want to see businesses thrive, we want to see everyone happy.”

Find out more about BGI Promotions and view their range of products at bgipromotions.com.au