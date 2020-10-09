SMRC chief resigns

-

A Dandenong migrant and refugee support agency’s chief executive has resigned after a three-year tenure of “enormous success”.

Ramesh Kumar stepped down from the Southern Migrant & Refugee Centre which employs more than 400 staff and delivers 37 community programs.

The SMRC’s chair Brian Oates has stepped in as acting chief executive.

“We wish to thank Ramesh for his commitment and passion to making stronger communities,” Mr Oates said.

“His contribution to SMRC’s organisational success is much appreciated.”

In a statement, Mr Kumar was praised for an outstanding career that was “instrumental in the enormous success of the organisation,” the SMRC stated.

Mr Kumar was credited for programs such as the Settlement Engagement and Transition Support Program, as well as expanding service outreach to more than 40 locations.

“Ramesh is a gentleman of the highest regard whose passion to ensure the human rights and dignity for all refugees and migrants remain a constant consideration at the highest levels of government and on the world stage,” the SMRC stated.

Acting CEO Mr Oates has been associated with SMRC for 20 years, including 10 years as chair.He was re-elected as chair in November 2019 after standing down in 2018.