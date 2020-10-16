Specialist school ‘on track’ for 2022

-

Detailed designs and a builder have been announced for the new Endeavour Hills Specialist School.

The school, which will be built on the site of the former Endeavour Hills Secondary College in Amalfi Drive, is expected to open by Term 1, 2022.

Dandenong MP Gabrielle Williams announced Ireland Brown Construction Pty Ltd as the appointed builder.

The campus includes five learning communities, a community hub with competition-grade gymnasium, an administration building, hardcourts, playgrounds and a sports field.

Dandenong MP Gabrielle Williams said the school would give local students with additional needs “access to great facilities for a first-class education”.

The school is part of the State Government’s pledge for 100 new schools to open between 2019 and 2026.

“This new school is part of the school building boom that is happening right across Victoria,” Ms Williams said.