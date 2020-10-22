Addressing gambling harm

Community sporting clubs and migrant and refugee communities will receive $660,000 to address gambling harm.

Minister for Gaming and Liquor Regulation Melissa Horne announced extra funding for two Victorian Responsible Gambling Foundation (VRGF) programs during Gambling Harm Awareness Week (19–25 October).

A new statewide multicultural service – which will complement existing gambling harm prevention and counselling services for Vietnamese, Chinese and Arabic communities – will be delivered by Settlement Services International.

The service will offer a culturally safe, central point of contact for migrant and refugee community members.

It provides in-language counselling, information and activities to help them address gambling harm in their own communities, as well as a consultation and coordination service for health professionals.

Community-level AFL, netball and basketball clubs will also receive extra funding to teach kids about the potential risks and harms associated with gambling in sport through their participation in VRGF’s Love the Game program.

Gambling Harm Awareness Week encourages people to talk about the harms associated with gambling and the effects they can have on communities, families, friends, workplaces and individuals.

Gambling harm can affect self-esteem, relationships, physical and mental health, work performance and social life.

“I would encourage anyone who is concerned about their own or someone else’s gambling to contact Gambler’s Help on 1800 858 858 – they’re there to support anyone struggling,” said VRGF CEO Shane Lucas.