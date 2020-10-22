Cases on the downhill run

-

Noble Park Skate Park rolled back to life as Covid-19 restrictions eased to the ‘Second Step’.

Sporty types returned to skate parks, tennis courts, outdoor pools and golf courses as of Monday 18 October.

The 5 kilometre travel limit was lifted to 25 kilometres. The two-hour daily exercise limit became unlimited in duration.

In Greater Dandenong, active cases dropped to less than a handful – just three as of 21 October.

The south-east community cluster’s active cases was seven, down from a peak of 14.

The cluster comprises four households in Springvale and Chadstone, spreading to Nazareth College in Noble Park, OC Connections in Oakleigh South and Waverley Gardens Dry Cleaners in Mulgrave.