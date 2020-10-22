Voting deadline looms

-

Voting for City of Greater Dandenong councillor elections closes tomorrow.

The Victorian Electoral Commission advised that ballot papers must be in the mail or hand-delivered to the election office by 6pm on Friday 23 October.

Voters who haven’t received a ballot pack are advised to contact the election office for a replacement as soon as possible.

“Local councils make all kinds of decisions for their communities, so it’s important that you exercise your right to vote,” Electoral Commissioner Warwick Gately said.

“Your vote will help decide who will be representing you at the local level for the next four years.”

He said that voting numbers across the state were tracking higher than in the 2016 council elections.

The ballot return rate was expected to exceed the 75% anticipated average return for this year’s elections.

“Our reminders have generated large call volumes and we’ve increased call centre staff in response.”

Voting is compulsory for voters on the State roll as of 28 August. They may be fined if they don’t vote.

Greater Dandenong’s election office is at 279 Lonsdale Street, Dandenong. It is open 9am-8pm on Thursday 22 October and 9am-6pm on Friday 23 October.

Phone: 8619 1426