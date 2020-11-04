Brakes on Springvale hoon meet

-

Police impounded two vehicles and booked 14 drivers at an alleged hoon meet at Springvale Junction on the night of Monday, 2 November.

Local police units, supported by POLAIR, dispersed a large convoy of vehicles and motorcycles in the Princes Highway intersection’s vicinity, police say.

Several triple-0 calls had reported hoon activity in the area that night.

Two vehicles were impounded for 30 days.

The 14 alleged offenders were booked for traffic offences including high-range speed, disqualified driving and drink driving.

Police say they will continue patrolling the area as part of Operation Sumatra, which targets intentional high-risk driving.