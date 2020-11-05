Election 2020: Tim Dark home by 90 votes

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

Incumbent councillor Tim Dark has squeezed home by 90 votes in a Keysborough Ward count that went all the way to last preferences.

Second-placed candidate Phillip Danh has lodged for a recount with the Victorian Electoral Commission. The VEC is yet to announce if a recount will be staged.

The showdown finish was set up with Mr Dark, a non-endorsed Liberal member, on 3538 leading ALP member Mr Danh on 2677 prior to distributing ALP member Sheree Samy’s 2014 votes.

After preferences were distributed, Mr Dark shaded Mr Danh by 4159 to 4069.

In applying for a recount, Mr Danh’s camp raised concerns that ballot papers may have been misplaced between the adjacent Danh and Dark piles.

“It’s a very close result and we have asked for a recount given concerns raised by scrutineers,” Mr Danh said.

“Ultimately if I’m not successful it’s the luck of the draw as the donkey vote went to the current Liberal Party councillor.

“I thank everyone who trusted me with their vote and am humbled by the strong support over the course of the campaign.”

The Star Journal tried to contact Mr Dark for comment.

With five other seats in doubt, Mr Dark is so far likely to be joined by at least five Labor councillors.

They include four-time mayor Jim Memeti, former mayor Sean O’Reilly and sitting councillor Sophie Tan in Dandenong, Springvale North and Noble Park wards.

First-time candidates Lana Formoso (Noble Park North Ward) and Richard Lim (Springvale Central) also appear elected.

The seats of ALP incumbents Angela Long (Cleeland), Zaynoun Melhem (Dandenong North), and Loi Truong (Springvale South) are among the doubtful seats.

Keysborough South and Yarraman wards are also yet to be decided.