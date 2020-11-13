Hollywood comes to Noble Park

By Mitchell Clarke

A Hollywood megastar has been spotted at a Noble Park North play centre, which was transformed into the set of an upcoming blockbuster.

Liam Neeson was snapped being escorted to his car from the Lollipos Playland on Wednesday 11 November, after a long day of filming scenes for his upcoming movie, ’Blacklight’.

Paparazzi descended on the Elonera Road property following rumours the 68-year-old Northern Irish actor would be in town for the three day shoot.

The Taken star arrived in Melbourne recently to film the $43 million action thriller, after a stint of hotel quarantine in Sydney.

Neeson is set to play the main character in Blacklight, which is about a “troubled off-the-books fixer for the FBI tasked with pulling undercover agents out of dangerous situations”.

The film, which is written, directed and produced by Ozark co-creator Mark Williams, is set to provide a welcome boost to the struggling local film industry.

Creative Industries Minister Danny Pearson unveiled a $33.8 million package to bring to life more international and local films in Victoria.

“It’s great for our industry … this is going to make sure our industry can get back to work,” Mr Pearson said.

Production will now move to the Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre, with Neeson expected to remain in Melbourne for the next six weeks.

A release date for the film is yet to be confirmed, but it’s understood to be scheduled for late 2021.