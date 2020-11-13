Snorts of laughter

-

Actor and comedian Diana Nguyen’s latest Melbourne Fringe offering is a feast of local comedic styles.

The SnortCast Variety Show, is an extension of Ms Nguyen’s live-streaming interview show The SnortCast, which interviews comedians all around the world.

The latest event includes stand-up comedians Shiralee Hood, Annie Louey and Samuel Gebreselassie and clowning from The Two Donnies.

Also on the bill are cabaret artist Alice Tovey and disk-jockey Kwamena Brace.

It is being promoted as part of Melbourne Fringe as part of the Cash for Creatives program.

Ms Nguyen has ventured further online due to the Covid shutdown of live shows.

In May, she told Star Journal she went into “high creative mode”.

She turned to her online fans from all over the world for help – including more than 30,000 followers on LinkedIn, the “weirdest platform for an artist”.

She sang a four-hour ‘Karaokethon’, raising more than $4500 to support her in coming weeks.

She also promoted her recent TED talk about how the arts saved her life, her comedy web series Phi and Me, her viral dancing on TikTok that gained 600,000 views and a Patreon donation site.

The SnortCast Variety Show runs from 19-24 November at 1pm and 9pm.

Details and bookings: diananguyen.com.au/snortcastcomedy or melbournefringe.com.au