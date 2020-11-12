Search for culprit after indecent act

By Gabriella Payne

Police are appealing for public assistance following an indecent act in Endeavour Hills last month.

An unknown man allegedly approached the female victim whilst she was walking her dog in the Essex Park Conservation Reserve and exposed himself at about 5pm on Wednesday 21 October.

The victim was very distressed and ran home as a result of the incident.

The man police would like to speak to is described as being of Indian appearance, approximately 160 centimetres tall and of medium build with short brown hair.

He was wearing a black jumper, grey tracksuit pants and was walking a light brown Staffy dog.

Police urge anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au