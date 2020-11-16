Mayors get a ‘deputy sheriff’

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

For the first time, Greater Dandenong’s mayor will have a deputy.

The 12-month mayor and deputy-mayor positions will be elected by councillors on Thursday 19 November – the first face-to-face council meeting for four months.

Under social distancing, the councillor-elects’ can each invite one other to watch proceedings on Harmony Square’s big screen outside the council chamber.

Mayoral candidates Angela Long and Jim Memeti didn’t have a ‘ticket’ of a preferred deputy mayor candidate.

They both however supported the new role.

Ms Long tried to install a deputy mayor when she was mayor last in 2014. Her original vision was for the previous mayor to hold the deputy office.

“It would give relief to the mayor.

“The mayor can’t get to everything – they might be invited to five functions in one day, especially during Christmas time.

“I think everyone should have an opportunity to be mayor or deputy mayor.

Mr Memeti said the deputy – when standing in – assumed the powers of mayor at council meetings or formal events such as citizenship ceremonies.

They were a valuable back-up for the mayor, who was unable to attend all of the 1000 invitations a year.

The new position was also a “stepping stone” for inexperienced councillors seeking to be mayor, Mr Memeti said.

A week ahead of the mayoral vote, Ms Long and Mr Memeti were uncertain of who had the numbers.

The pair are the most experienced councillors elected in the October local government polls.

Mr Memeti – who has served four terms – is aiming for his second consecutive stint as mayor.

He said he would aim to bring together councillors to work together on a Covid recovery plan.

The council’s bottom line had taken a $12 million hit from the pandemic so far – such as from waiving rents, rates, outdoor dining permits and parking fees or spending on emergency relief and grants.

But the budget was still in a “strong” place, Mr Memeti said.

“It’s a huge job and I really want to continue to work with supporting residents, clubs and businesses.

“I’m getting some really good feedback from my colleagues. Others are saying that they’re considering it – I’ll wait and see on the day.

“I ask them what they want to see in the next 12 months and see if they align (with what I can deliver).

“I’m very inclusive – that’s why I normally get the votes as the mayor.”

Ms Long – a two-time mayor – said colleagues were “quite positive” about supporting her mayoral tilt.

“I’m quite happy about the way it’s going.

“I think we’ll work very well together.

“If I win, I win. If I don’t, I support the mayor – but of course, I want to be mayor.

“Otherwise I wouldn’t be putting my hand up.”

She said 2020-’21 would be challenging for the mayor.

“But if we work together with the (council’s) economic development unit, we’ll do OK.”

Ms Long said isolated elderly residents were missing their social outings and activities at senior citizens clubs.

“Seniors do like to get together, have a natter, play their games …. to speak to someone other than the four walls.”

There’s no provision for paying a deputy mayor more than the maximum councillor salary of $31,444 a year.

The mayor is paid $100,434 a year.