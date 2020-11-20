Projections light up the night

By Gabriella Payne

A group of talented high school and tertiary students are lighting up Dandenong’s Walker Street windows at the Drum Theatre this month, as their large scale projection works create a spectacle for all to enjoy.

With the help of one of Melbourne’s leading projection artists, Yandell Walton, the five students aged between 15-21 years have seen their designs come to life on a grand scale as part of the City of Greater Dandenong Council’s ‘Reflect Project’.

The five young artists – Shruti Randive, Pedro Osorio, Kate Vucak, Jennifer Guingab and Hassan Younus -are all either living or studying within the local community and worked with Ms Walton online to create their artworks.

As restrictions ease and people begin to venture around the area more freely, the council’s Chief Executive Officer John Bennie said that these colourful creations had come at “the perfect time” and hoped they would bring some joy to the local community.

“We are really pleased to see this project come to life, and as we start to enjoy some more freedoms after a long period in lockdown, it provides our community with an interesting showpiece to view when they return to the area,” he said.

He added that the students reflect the multicultural community of Dandenong, and the ‘Reflect Project’ provided “a great way (for the students) to develop their skills with a highly-regarded mentor, and to share their work with the broader community”.

The projected artworks will go live as the sun sets every evening, lasting until midnight and will run until Friday 4 December and locals are encouraged to come down and enjoy the sight.